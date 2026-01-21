Pharrell Williams brought fashion and music together in a defining moment at Louis Vuitton’s Fall Winter 2026 Men’s show, debuting four previously unheard tracks during the runway presentation. Serving as Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell conceived the entire experience, with the new music recorded and produced in-house at Louis Vuitton’s Paris headquarters.

The unreleased recordings marked the first public unveiling of new material from A$AP Rocky, John Legend, Jackson Wang featuring Pusha T, and Quavo. Tracks by John Legend, Jackson Wang, and Quavo are confirmed to appear on upcoming albums, while Jackson Wang’s “Sex God” represents his first collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

Music anchored a collection centered on the idea that timelessness is inseparable from the future. Conceived, designed, and soundtracked by Pharrell, the show blurred creative boundaries as fashion, environment, and sound moved together. Live performances by Voices of Fire and l’Orchestre du Pont Neuf, led by Thomas Roussel, elevated the presentation, with Pusha T and BamBam also appearing on the runway.

Louis Vuitton’s runway has increasingly become a launchpad for music discovery. Songs first heard at past shows have gone on to earn industry recognition, including two tracks now nominated at the 2026 Grammy Awards: Clipse’s “The Birds Don’t Sing” and “Chains & Whips.”

Since joining the house, Pharrell has redefined the fashion show as a fully immersive experience where music is a core creative pillar rather than an accessory. At Louis Vuitton’s Paris headquarters, design studios sit alongside recording spaces, allowing Pharrell to develop collections and compose music in parallel.

Soundtrack Highlights:

“Pray For Ya” John Legend

“Sex God” Jackson Wang feat. Pusha T

“Disturbing” The P feat. Pharrell Williams A$AP Rocky

“The One” Voices of Fire

“Hit-A-Lik” Quavo