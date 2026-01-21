Soulja Boy has announced an exclusive partnership with live streaming platform Kick, aligning himself with the fast growing service as it continues to compete with Twitch. The agreement was revealed Tuesday, Jan. 19, with the rapper confirming the news directly on social media.

“It’s official, I’m Kick partner,” Soulja said in a video shared on X, where he appeared listening to music and showing off his watch. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, though Kick has become known for offering high value agreements to attract creators.

Following the announcement, Soulja immediately leaned into the rivalry between platforms. He released a freestyle taking shots at Twitch, rapping, “Live on Kick, nia, I’m live on Kick/ Ain’t live on Twitch, nia, I’m live on Kick.”

He continued with celebratory bars that highlighted Kick’s appeal to streamers: “Kick came with a hundred subs, nia/ I done made it rain in a hundred clubs, nia.”

Soulja Boy Kick freestyle!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/p4MNFDIzxB — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) January 20, 2026

The verse escalated as Soulja added, “Yeah, I’m viral on Kick/ I’ma get 100,000 views/ I’ma get one million subs/ I’ma fk your bih, too/ Yeah, live on Kick/ Live on Twitch, nia/ If you don’t subscribe now, you’re a bih nia/ I’m live on Kick with your bih, nia/ They just sent me a thousand Kicks, nia.”

His excitement continued during a stream clip posted Monday evening, Jan. 19. “On my momma, I’m the new face of Kick, nia. This my sh*t,” he said.

During a Jan. 18 Kick session, Soulja revisited moments from his career, discussed his Ocean Gang era, and spoke about Lil B. He also told viewers, “We gon’ play Fortnite,” before reacting to a comment about another streamer, asking, “Who the fk is Osman.”