About time. Travis Scott is addressing lingering tension with Pusha T, offering his side of the story in a new interview with Rolling Stone. The dispute resurfaced after Pusha aimed pointed lyrics at Scott on “So Be It,” a track from the Clipse album Let God Sort It Out. On the record, Pusha directly referenced Scott’s Utopia era and his past relationship with Kylie Jenner, rapping, “You cried in front of me, you died in front of me/Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me,” followed by, “Her Utopia had moved right up the street/And her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat.”

The so called situation sits within a larger web of rap rivalries. Drake, a longtime adversary of Pusha T, previously took shots at Pharrell Williams on “Meltdown,” a song featured on Scott’s Utopia album. Pharrell, who has been closely aligned with Pusha for years, was also central to the studio session that later became a point of contention.

In case you missed it, Pusha has claimed Scott misrepresented events during that session, including allegations about a missing Drake verse and a camera crew. Scott rejected those accusations. “When you go back and look at it … it’s crazy,” he said. “Nggas said I had a film crew [with me]. I’m like, ‘What?’ I remember when I pulled up, it was them niggas that had a film crew.” He added, “I’m talking about the little microphone on the stick and all of that. I was like, ‘Oh, sht. Am I in a documentary?’”

What’s more, Scott also denied intentionally withholding Drake’s verse, saying it was not finished at the time. “A lot of shit [Pusha] was saying just didn’t make sense to me. It was like he was saying I was interrupting sh*t and I was playing them shit.” Emphasizing he was invited by Pharrell, Scott concluded, “First of all, I can’t interrupt something that somebody asked me to come pull up on. So when I hear that type of shit, it’s just like, I don’t know, man. If you got to drop Trav name for the rollout, so be it.”