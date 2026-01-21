Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is stepping into signature territory. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Maxey will receive his own New Balance signature sneaker, expected to debut later in 2026.

The All-Star starter becomes just the second NBA player to land a signature shoe with New Balance, joining two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Maxey has been signed with the brand since 2023, and the deal reflects both his rising profile and on-court dominance.

Currently enjoying the best season of his career, Maxey is averaging career highs across the board and ranks third in the NBA with 30.2 points per game, solidifying his place among the league’s elite.