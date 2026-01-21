Ye is reportedly preparing to travel to India for a live performance scheduled for April 2026, marking what would be the artist’s first concert appearance in the country. The news was initially reported by Pinkvilla, though no official dates, venues, or ticket details have been announced.

It remains uncertain whether the planned appearance would consist of a single show or multiple performances across different cities. If confirmed, the event would represent a notable expansion of Ye’s live footprint into a market he has never previously toured, despite India’s increasing prominence on the global concert circuit.

While Ye has not performed in India before, he has visited the country several times. In 2009, he reportedly traveled to an ashram for spiritual reasons. Three years later, he visited Mumbai in connection with the launch of his menswear fashion line and was hosted at the Taj Mahal Palace.

In recent years, India has become a frequent destination for international touring acts, hosting concerts by artists including Travis Scott, Post Malone, Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, and Justin Bieber.

The reported plans arrive during a challenging chapter in Ye’s career. His ability to tour internationally has been constrained following widespread backlash tied to antisemitic remarks, which significantly damaged his reputation and reduced the number of territories willing to host his performances.

If the India concert moves forward, it would signal a cautious reentry into the global live music landscape for the artist.