YNW Melly scored a significant legal victory this week after prosecutors dropped multiple witness tampering related charges just days before trial proceedings were set to begin.

During a status hearing, the state confirmed it would no longer pursue charges against the 26 year old rapper, born Jamell Demons, including witness tampering, directing the activities of a criminal gang, criminal solicitation to commit murder, and conspiracy to tamper with a witness in a capital case. The charges stemmed from allegations that Melly attempted to persuade his girlfriend not to cooperate in his ongoing murder case. Jury selection had been scheduled to start the following day.

Melly’s legal team responded forcefully to the decision, saying the charges never should have been filed. In a statement, his attorneys said that upon reviewing the case, it became clear that no crimes had occurred, adding that Melly spent more than 650 days incarcerated under highly restrictive conditions for allegations the state has now abandoned. The defense indicated it will now seek his release from custody, arguing that freedom would allow Melly to more effectively prepare for upcoming proceedings.

The dropped charges come shortly after Melly’s attorneys filed several motions related to the witness tampering case. One motion sought to prevent prosecutors from referencing his pending murder charges in front of the jury, arguing such information would be highly prejudicial and of little evidentiary value. Another motion requested that Melly’s lyrics be excluded from trial, stating that the music was written outside the timeframe of the alleged tampering and had no relevance to guilt or innocence.

While the dismissal removes a major legal hurdle, Melly remains in custody and still faces serious charges. His retrial for the 2018 murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser is currently scheduled to begin in January 2027. Prosecutors allege Melly fatally shot both men and staged the scene to resemble a drive by shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.

The state’s decision to drop the witness tampering case significantly reshapes the legal landscape moving forward, narrowing the focus back to the double murder charges that have defined YNW Melly’s case for nearly seven years.