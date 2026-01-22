The 2026 Grammy Awards will feature performances from all eight Best New Artist nominees, including Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías. The performances will take place during a special segment celebrating emerging talent.

The Grammys will be held Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Music’s Biggest Night will be hosted by Trevor Noah and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Fans can also stream the show live and on demand via Paramount+.

Ahead of the main telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will air live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and stream on live.grammy.com. Throughout the year, viewers can access highlights and exclusive Grammy content at live.grammy.com.

“This is a milestone moment for all eight nominees,” said a Grammy spokesperson. “Watching these artists take the stage together highlights the diversity and innovation shaping music today.”