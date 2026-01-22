A really old and long-circulating video of Kai Cenat from his teenage years has reemerged online, quickly sparking renewed conversation across social media.

The clip, which resurfaced on January 22, shows a smiling teenage Cenat in a bedroom while Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” plays in the background. As the song runs, Cenat appears to load and display multiple firearms, pointing them toward the camera. The stark contrast between the soft pop ballad and the imagery immediately drew attention, prompting confusion, criticism, and disbelief.

Fans resurface skit of Kai Cenat singing Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" while totin blickys in the Bronx before the fame 💀 pic.twitter.com/roROHzjouD — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) January 22, 2026

The chat reacted swiftly, with many expressing alarm over the apparent handling of weapons. “Pointing a live firearm at your chest is wild…,” wrote X user @Adamski_eth, capturing the unease felt by many who questioned the safety of the moment.

Get this, others focused on whether the guns were even real. “It’s not a blicky. It’s a bb,” tweeted @busncuy. @youlovevally echoed that skepticism, writing, “That’s a pellet gun or BB… definitely not an upper.” The doubts continued with sarcastic commentary, including @Sworn_Shills saying, “Didn’t know airsoft guns shot real bullets nowadays,” and @meseiver adding, “Oh wow totin airsoft guns is really crazy..”

Still, even those convinced the weapons were not real firearms criticized the behavior itself. “has he ever heard of gun safety or what??” asked @torychisai, arguing that the actions were irresponsible regardless of the guns’ authenticity.

Some users leaned into humor to process the bizarre contrast. “Kai waving those around while crooning.. i’ve got my own ways to make a song feel loaded btw,” tweeted @itzcutietory, highlighting the surreal pairing of Mariah Carey’s vocals with the visuals.

The resurfaced clip underscores how internet moments can resurface years later, reframed through new lenses and larger audiences.