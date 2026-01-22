A$AP Rocky is shedding light on his long-discussed tension with Drake and the motivation behind his diss on “STOLE YA FLOW.” Speaking on Apple Music’s The Ebro Show, Rocky framed rap beef as part performance, part personal, while making it clear the situation between the two artists is no longer friendly.

“I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is like WWF. It’s like wresting all the way, right? But this thing between us, it’s not real smoke. But, I just don’t f*ck with him. We was once friends. I feel like it’s over females. I feel like he wasn’t happy and he expressed that,” Rocky said.

While he downplayed the idea of serious conflict, Rocky acknowledged the relationship has run its course, describing the issue as rooted in personal fallout rather than industry theatrics.

Previously, in a recent interview with The New York Times, Rocky denied that the song is a direct diss toward Drake, while also offering insight into how their once-friendly relationship unraveled.

When asked where things went wrong between the two artists, Rocky explained, “I don’t know, I just started seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes, seemed like they was unhappy for me.. started sending shots. That’s what led to any of our misunderstandings.”

Despite lyrical lines that many listeners interpreted as pointed, Rocky pushed back on the idea that the record targets Drake specifically. Asked directly if “STOLE YA FLOW” was meant for him, Rocky responded, “Nah, it’s just for whoever feel like it’s about them.”

The song includes sharp verses that fueled online debate, including, “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ btch / If you stole my style, I need at least like ten percent,” and “N**as getting BBLs, lucky we don’t body shame / Throwin’ dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game.”

Rocky also raps, “First you was my bro, p***y n***a switched / Turned into a opp, f*ck his block, he a b*tch,” adding to speculation about fractured relationships within the rap industry.

While fans continue dissecting the lyrics, Rocky maintains that the song is open-ended, leaving interpretation up to the listener rather than aimed at a single individual.