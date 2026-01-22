A$AP Rocky has released a surprise new track and visual, “Flackito Jodye,” featuring Dominican rapper Tokischa. Directed by AWGE and edited by Hidji World & ENT.TV, the video leans into a retro 3-D animation style that highlights the creative chemistry between both artists.

The song has been added to Disc 2 of DON’T BE DUMB, Rocky’s first studio album in nearly eight years, released last Friday via A$AP Worldwide and RCA Records. The drop continues a banner year for Rocky, which included serving as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, starring in two A24 films, being named creative director for Ray-Ban, and becoming a Chanel house ambassador.