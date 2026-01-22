Inspired by the music, legacy, and lived experiences of De La Soul, the inaugural Good Health: Mind, Body & Soul Summit will take place on February 19 at Morehouse College in Atlanta. The invitation-only gathering brings together leaders in health, culture, science, and community with a shared focus on advancing health equity for Black men and families.

The Summit is rooted in De La Soul’s song “Good Health,” written following the passing of founding member David Jolicoeur, known as Trugoy the Dove. Developed in collaboration with Blacksmith holdings, the event represents the group’s evolution from musical trailblazers to wellness advocates. Sponsorship is provided by LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough cancer therapies.

“This Summit is about turning pain into purpose,” said Kelvin Mercer (Posdnuos). “We’ve always used our music to speak life—and Good Health is about making sure our people live long enough to tell their own stories.”

“This isn’t just a conversation—it’s a call,” added Vincent Mason (Maseo). “Good health is real wealth. We’re creating space for Black men, families, and communities to own that truth—together.”

Programming will cover topics including cancer, heart disease, mental health, addiction, sleep, relationships, and intergenerational wellness, blending science with lived experience.

Attendance is by invitation only. More information is available at www.goodhealthsummit.com.