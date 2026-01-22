Long before they were managing multimillion-dollar portfolios and making national headlines, siblings Travis and Latavia knew instability as a way of life. Their childhood was defined by the absence of a permanent home, moving between houses and, at times, living out of cars while both of their parents were incarcerated. In those early years, survival was the only certainty.

Today, that trauma has been transformed into a profound mission. As self-made multimillionaires and the founders of Homebridge Health Care Co., Travis and Latavia are proving that success is best measured by how many lives are lifted along the way.

Homebridge Health Care: Stability Built on Compassion

Based in Virginia, Homebridge Health Care Co. was born from the siblings’ lived experiences. It is a company designed to provide the very thing they lacked as children: stability.

Homebridge provides personalized care for seniors and individuals seeking to remain independent in their homes. However, it is their people-first model that sets them apart:

Community-Centered: Caregivers live and work in the same neighborhoods they serve, fostering genuine human connection.

Investment in People: The company prioritizes rigorous training and professional development, believing that quality care starts with supported employees.

A Pay It Forward Motto: As Travis told People Magazine, “Whether you’re a client of ours, an employee of ours, or even if you’re not—we’re always going to pay it forward.”

A Diversified Portfolio with Generational Vision

While Homebridge is the heart of their empire, the siblings have built a diversified portfolio designed for long-term impact.

Latavia, a military veteran and devoted mother, brings a foundation of discipline and accountability to their ventures. Her leadership ensures that the business remains a pillar of reliability for families in need.

Travis has expanded his reach into strategic real estate and community health:

Real Estate: A thriving rental portfolio across Virginia focused on sustainable wealth-building.

Support Services: Leadership of a substance abuse treatment center, supporting families battling addiction.

Strategic Assets: The siblings even hold a strategic ownership stake in a private suite at Houston’s Toyota Center—an investment calculated to generate year-round revenue for generational wealth.

The Housing Hero: Transforming Success into Direct Action

Travis’s commitment to the community has earned him the title of Housing Hero. His advocacy isn’t just talk; it is hands-on action funded entirely out of his own pocket. From providing back-to-school essentials to delivering emergency food support, his work is a personal response to his own history with housing insecurity.

Recently, Travis made national headlines for waiving rent for his tenants during the holiday season, a gesture intended to ease the financial burdens that often hit underserved families hardest in December. “I’ve done this out of the kindness of my heart,” he shared with People Magazine.

The Path Forward: Scaling the Impact

Travis and Latavia’s story is a testament to the power of faith and resilience. “We got to where we are now because of God,” Travis says. “That’s the only way.”

Looking ahead, Travis is preparing to take the Housing Hero initiative national. He is currently seeking to partner with mission-aligned brands and organizations to scale relief efforts and bring stability to families in cities across the country.

Partnership Contact: Brands and organizations interested in collaborating or learning more about the Housing Hero initiative can reach out to roseay@thenowpr.com for additional details.

Through Homebridge Health Care Co. and their various community-led efforts, Travis and Latavia are redefining the American Dream—proving that the most powerful empires aren’t just profitable; they are purposeful.