As friends and family gathered in Dallas to say goodbye to rising rapper ZeeTheWizard, Future quietly marked the moment from thousands of miles away.

On Jan. 21, while attending Paris Fashion Week, the Atlanta superstar posted a brief message on X that carried heavy weight: “Zee da Wiz INFINITY .” The tribute appeared the same day ZeeTheWizard was laid to rest, coinciding with news that authorities had made an arrest connected to his killing.

Zee da Wiz INFINITY 🕊️🦅 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 22, 2026

ZeeTheWizard, born Zec’Quire Fields, was a prominent voice emerging from Oak Cliff and a newly signed artist to Future’s Freebandz label. Last summer, footage of him signing his deal circulated widely, signaling a major turning point in a career that was gaining rapid traction. The word “INFINITY” referenced both his influence and his 4E branding, which fans have continued to champion since his death.

Supporters echoed Future’s message online, letting symbolism speak in place of long statements. Though physically in Paris, Future’s attention was clearly fixed on Dallas, where his protege had been building momentum before his life was cut short.

ZeeTheWizard was also affiliated with New Dallas, a collective of emerging local artists shaping the city’s current sound. His relationship with Freebandz extended beyond a contract, reflecting mentorship and belief during a crucial stage of his rise.

ZeeTheWizard was fatally shot at PinkHouse Strip Club on New Year’s Day. On the day of his funeral, U.S. Marshals arrested Dameian Roberson, who is now held in Dallas County Jail on a murder charge and awaiting arraignment.

Future did not comment on the arrest. Instead, his message centered on remembrance, underscoring a legacy he intends to keep alive.