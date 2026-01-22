VERZUZ, the culture-shifting music series founded by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, has announced its next live matchup in partnership with Apple Music and Complex. The upcoming event will spotlight two of the most influential producers of the modern era, Hit-Boy and Mike WiLL Made-It, as they go head-to-head on Friday, January 30 at 5:00 p.m. PST from Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles.

The battle signals a return to VERZUZ’s original vision by centering producers and the creative forces behind some of the most defining records of the past decade. Hit-Boy’s detail-driven production and long-running collaborations with artists like Nas, Jay-Z, and Kanye West contrast with Mike WiLL Made-It’s genre-shaping hits alongside Future, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé. Together, their catalogs trace the evolution of contemporary hip-hop and pop production.

Ahead of the matchup, Complex and VERZUZ will debut the Complex x VERZUZ Companion Show, a live pre- and post-show experience hosted by Complex’s Jordan Rose and Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. The broadcast will stream across VERZUZ and Complex platforms, beginning 30 minutes before the battle and returning after the final round with a recap of key moments, guest appearances, and fan reactions.

Fans worldwide can watch the event live in high definition on Apple Music, with on-demand video and exclusive audio available afterward. Apple Music will also release an official warm-up playlist highlighting both producers’ catalogs.

To commemorate the showdown, Complex will release limited-edition GAS Trading Cards for each artist, available exclusively on Complex.com.

The event builds on the momentum of Apple Music, Complex, and VERZUZ’s partnership, which launched in October 2025 and continues to elevate VERZUZ as a defining force in music culture.