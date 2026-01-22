A 2018 Facebook post in which Nicki Minaj referred to herself as an illegal immigrant is resurfacing online amid her escalating public feud with former CNN host Don Lemon.

The post, originally shared in June 2018, has reentered circulation following Minaj’s criticism of Lemon over his coverage of an anti ICE protest at Cities Church in Minneapolis. The exchange intensified after Minaj used profanity to attack Lemon on social media and called for him to face criminal charges.

In the resurfaced post, Minaj spoke candidly about her childhood immigration experience.

“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant at 5 years old,” Minaj wrote. “I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror and panic these kids feel right now?”

TMZ also noted that Minaj acknowledged she is not a U.S. citizen as recently as 2024. During a TikTok Live session, she addressed her immigration status while reflecting on her long time residency in the United States.

“I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago,” Minaj said. “But I’ve been in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago.”

Lemon responded to the resurfaced post during an interview with TMZ, where he argued that Minaj should face deportation under stricter immigration policies. He criticized her political positions and questioned her standing within Black American communities, urging fans to reconsider their support.

The renewed attention comes as Minaj has increasingly made headlines for publicly aligning herself with the Republican Party. In recent months, she has openly praised former President Donald Trump and appeared at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, signaling a more visible presence in conservative political spaces.

As the online back and forth continues, the resurfaced post has added a new layer to the debate surrounding Minaj’s political views, immigration status, and public identity, placing past statements back into the spotlight during an already volatile moment.