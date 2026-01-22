The Portland Fire have officially unveiled their 2026 WNBA season schedule, marking the franchise’s return to the court with a home opener against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 9. The game will tip off at 6:00 p.m. at the Moda Center.

The Fire’s debut season back in the league will feature a 44-game slate, with 22 games played in Portland. Home fans can expect a balanced mix of matchups, including seven weekend games and 15 weekday contests. The schedule also includes two extended homestands, a four-game stretch from May 9 through May 18 and a five-game run from July 31 through August 12.

Tip-off times at the Moda Center have also been announced. Weekday games from Monday through Friday will generally begin at 7:00 p.m. Saturday home games are set for 5:30 p.m., while Sunday contests will tip off at 4:00 p.m.

To celebrate the release, the Fire debuted a short film starring Portlandia actors Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen, commemorating the 15th anniversary of the show’s pilot. The video, titled It’s Good To Be Back, nods to the Fire’s history as the league’s 15th franchise and its original run from 2000 to 2002.

The Fire will make one international trip during the season, traveling to Vancouver, British Columbia, to face the Toronto Tempo at Rogers Arena on Friday, August 21, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT.

Portland will also compete in its first WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, presented by Coinbase, with seven Cup games counting toward the regular season standings.

Additional details regarding broadcasts, streaming options, and the preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.