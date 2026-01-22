Reebok Partners With KAROL G to Relaunch Classics for a New Era

Reebok is ushering in a new chapter for its iconic lifestyle footwear with the announcement of a multi-year partnership with GRAMMY-winning global superstar KAROL G. The collaboration arrives as the brand reintroduces Reebok Classics for a new generation, positioning the Colombian artist at the center of its storytelling, content, and worldwide activations.

As a global brand ambassador, KAROL G fronts Reebok’s new campaign, Born Classic. Worn for Life., which celebrates the timeless appeal of the brand’s most recognizable silhouettes while connecting them to modern culture.

“I’m so excited to join the Reebok family. I’ve been wearing Reeboks for as long as I can remember, so becoming a Global Brand Ambassador feels like a full-circle moment. Reebok Classics have a rich foundation and heritage in style, which is really important to me when it comes to fashion, and I love that I’ll get to be part of the brand’s story and show the world how I take Reebok with me wherever I go,” said KAROL G.

Reebok’s renewed Classics line emphasizes premium materials and accessibility, reintroducing beloved sneaker models crafted in 100 percent real Garment Leather. The updated assortment includes both unisex and women’s-only styles designed to balance trend-forward aesthetics with heritage design.

Launching February 18, 2026, the Reebok Classics SS26 Garment Leather collection will feature the Workout Plus, Freestyle Lo, Club C 85, and Classic Leather, with MSRPs ranging from $75 to $85. Additional colorways and model updates will roll out throughout the season.

The Born Classic. Worn for Life. campaign film, shot by Renell Medrano, nods to influential women tied to Reebok’s legacy, including Princess Diana, Jane Fonda, and Cybill Shepherd, while spotlighting KAROL G as a modern cultural icon.

“’Born Classic. Worn for Life.’ celebrates the enduring influence of Reebok Classics, connecting the brand’s heritage in footwear excellence with icons from past and present,” said Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok. “With Karol at the forefront, we’re redefining how a new generation experiences the legacy of Reebok Classics through individuality, confidence, and style.”

The partnership coincides with a landmark period in KAROL G’s career and will expand to include a future co-designed footwear and apparel collection inspired by her global influence.