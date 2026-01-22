Maybe the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally got it right, at least when it comes to nominations. The prestigious consortium just unveiled the nominees for the 2026 Oscars on Thursday morning, and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners emerged as the clear standout.

The supernatural thriller secured a record-breaking 16 nominations, including Best Picture, setting a new high-water mark in Academy Awards history. The film surpassed the long-standing 14-nomination record previously held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land.

Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as Smoke and Stack, alongside Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo. The ambitious scope of the film was reflected across multiple categories, with Coogler earning nominations for directing and writing, Jordan recognized for his performance, and Mosaku honored in the acting field.

Despite the historic showing, Coogler expressed surprise at the outcome, saying he “did not have any expectations” heading into Hollywood’s awards season.

The nominations also marked a milestone for the Academy with the introduction of a new Casting category. Films recognized in that inaugural field include Sinners, One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and The Secret Agent, highlighting the growing emphasis on ensemble-building and talent selection.

With its blend of genre storytelling, high-profile performances, and creative ambition, Sinners now enters the final stretch of awards season as the most nominated film ever at the Oscars. The ceremony is expected to shine a spotlight on Coogler’s latest work as it competes across a broad range of categories, cementing its place in Academy history before a single statue is handed out.