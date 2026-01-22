San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was briefly detained by immigration officials at Los Angeles International Airport this week before being released after a paperwork issue was resolved, according to reporting by San Francisco Chronicle baseball writer Susan Slusser.

Lee was returning to the United States from South Korea when he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to incomplete documentation. The issue was resolved within roughly an hour, and Lee was cleared to continue his travel.

The Giants quickly addressed the situation in a team statement, emphasizing that the matter was procedural rather than legal or political.

“Earlier today, Jung Hoo Lee experienced a brief travel issue at LAX due to a paperwork issue,” the team said. “The matter was quickly clarified with the appropriate authorities, and he has since been cleared to continue his travel. We appreciate the professionalism of all parties involved.”

Lee’s agent, Scott Boras, echoed that sentiment, describing the situation as routine and not cause for alarm. According to Boras, Lee was missing a required document, which was promptly verified once authorities reviewed the information.

“It was not anything political,” Boras said. “It was simply a paperwork issue that needed clarification.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office also confirmed that her staff worked with the Giants and federal officials to help expedite the process, though the team has made clear that the issue was resolved quickly and cooperatively.

Giants officials stressed that Lee remains on schedule for all team activities. The 27 year old outfielder is expected to participate in upcoming fan events and report to spring training without delay as the organization prepares for the 2026 season.

Lee, who signed a six year, $113 million contract with the Giants prior to the 2024 season, has become a cornerstone of the franchise’s future. After recovering from a shoulder injury that limited his rookie year, he rebounded strongly in 2025, providing steady production at the top of the lineup and elite defense in the outfield.

With the travel issue now behind him, the Giants made it clear their focus remains on baseball.

“Jung is doing well and moving forward as planned,” the team said.

The brief detainment sparked online concern, but the Giants’ response and Lee’s quick release helped settle fears, framing the incident as a reminder of how even routine international travel can momentarily complicate a busy offseason for global players.