Stefon Diggs showed love to Cardi B after her viral postgame videos celebrating the Patriots’ win made waves online. Speaking about her reactions, Diggs highlighted the genuine support she brings to his corner and how her enthusiasm for football has grown over time.

Diggs acknowledged that he recently joked with Cardi B about one of her posts but emphasized his appreciation for her energy and encouragement. He also shared that her interest in the game developed after they connected, making her support feel even more meaningful.

“I’ve gotta holler at her about one recently, but it’s cool though. I just appreciate her support… She wasn’t a football girl before I converted her over. But, I’m just thankful to have her in my corner. She’s an amazing woman.”

After the Wildcard round, Cardi B proudly showed love for her man, Stefon Diggs, after the New England Patriots punched their ticket to the NFL Divisional Round. The Patriots secured a dominant 16- 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, fueled by a relentless defensive performance.

Following the win, Cardi took to her Instagram Story to celebrate. “That’s what I’m talking about,” she said. “Take them to Tulum! They want to go to Tulum on Delta. Put them on Delta!”

The Patriots topped the Texans in the divisional and are just one win away from the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos.