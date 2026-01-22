Netflix has officially canceled The Vince Staples Show, ending the satirical comedy after two seasons. Season 2, released on Nov. 6, logged 1.7 million views and ranked No. 1,446 on Netflix’s Second Half of 2025 viewership report. The debut season performed better, pulling in 4.6 million views from Feb. 15 through June 30, 2024, across a longer tracking window.

Despite a positive reception, the series never cracked Netflix’s Weekly Top 10, limiting its reach. According to Deadline, the show struggled to find a broad audience even as it earned strong reviews, landing a 94 percent critic score and 88 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Co-created by Vince Staples, Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams, the series was loosely inspired by Staples’ life and executive-produced by Kenya Barris and others.