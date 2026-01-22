Performative or nah? You be the judge. Travis Scott is responding to long-circulating online videos that appear to show him slamming or damaging laptops during DJ sets. While the clips have fueled jokes and criticism, the rapper says they do not reflect what is actually happening in those moments.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Scott addressed the viral compilations directly, saying the footage often lacks context and misrepresents his intent. According to him, the situations usually begin with someone else handing over a computer mid-set.

“A lot of these times y’all see these videos, I’m walking up to somebody else’s computer, and they’re asking me to do something I don’t want to do in that time,” he explained.

Scott emphasized that the incidents are not driven by anger or disrespect, but by technical problems and the intensity of live DJ environments. He noted that many of the laptops he encounters are already malfunctioning before he ever touches them.

“A lot of these fools’ computers are just f***ed up… the Command keys aren’t working,” he said.

The rapper also acknowledged that things can get chaotic, admitting he once replaced a friend’s laptop after a particularly high-energy session behind the decks. Still, he stressed that DJing is not about spectacle for him.

“It’s not even, like alcohol or nothing,” he continues. “It’s literally just pure energy. Like no one sees the other side of the camera, like the fans and, you know, people just like going so crazy. And I don’t like being in a club just to stand and pop out. I don’t go to a club to stand and pop out.”

Scott’s comments aim to reframe the narrative, shifting attention from viral clips to the atmosphere and unpredictability of live music culture.