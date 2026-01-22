Sinclair’s AMP Sports is expanding its podcast slate with Cousins, a new original video podcast hosted by NBA Hall of Famers and real-life cousins Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. The weekly series premieres January 28 and adds another marquee title to AMP Sports’ growing national podcast network.

Carter and McGrady will break down the latest NBA action while revisiting defining moments from their legendary careers. The show blends game analysis with personal storytelling, offering fans a closer look at the bond that shaped two of basketball’s most electric stars. Episodes will also feature guests connected to both the sport and the culture surrounding it.

“Vince and Tracy are two of the most influential players of their era and their connection to fans has only strengthened over time. Their bond as cousins and NBA icons is well known, but this podcast gives fans a never-before-seen look at their relationship and what’s shaped them, on and off the court. The AMP team cannot wait for audiences to experience the new stories, insights, and authentic perspectives that only this duo can bring,” said Rich Cooke, VP of Audio Programming.

“Tracy and I have seen this game from every angle, as players, as family, and as fans of the current era. With ‘Cousins,’ we get to give fans the real stories behind the highlights they’ve watched a million times and the defining moments that shaped our careers, while also breaking down today’s game,” said Vince Carter.

“This isn’t your typical podcast. It’s up-close, personal conversations between two players who helped shape one of the most electric eras in basketball, and AMP Sports is giving us the space to pull back the curtain and bring fans into our world for the first time,” said Tracy McGrady.

Full episodes will stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, with short-form content shared across digital and social platforms under @vinceandtmac.