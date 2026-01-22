Ye’s ascent into the music mainstream is often traced back to “Through The Wire,” a song that announced a new voice in hip-hop and helped define the sound of the early 2000s. But more than two decades later, a surprising detail has resurfaced about the record’s legacy. Despite its impact and enduring reputation, West reportedly never earned publishing income from the song that launched his career.

Kanye West Got Zero Publishing on Through The Wire



“He got nothing.” pic.twitter.com/98aoInYo4p — Henri Fjord (@henri_fjord) January 20, 2026

The revelation was discussed on a recent episode of the And The Writer Is podcast, where producer and songwriter David Foster unpacked how the credits for the track were finalized. Although Ye wrote and produced the song, his name does not appear in the official writing credits. Those credits instead list Foster, Tom Keane, and Cynthia Weil, the writers of Chaka Khan’s 1984 song “Through the Fire,” which West sampled extensively.

According to Foster, Ye attempted to secure partial ownership of the composition. Foster said Ye asked for “50 percent” of the writing rights. Foster indicated he was willing to consider that split, but Weil rejected the proposal outright, saying, “‘F*ck that. No, he gets nothing.’” As a result, the original writers retained full publishing credit, leaving West without compensation tied to the song’s composition.

The episode highlights an early sacrifice in a career later defined by creative control and experimentation. West went on to dominate charts, reshape production styles, and influence fashion and culture far beyond music.

Now, attention turns to his next release. Ye’s forthcoming album, Bully, is set to arrive on January 30, 2026. The 13-track project features no guest appearances, signaling a tightly focused creative direction. With strong pre-release interest already building, the album marks another moment where West’s artistic ambition, rather than financial precedent, takes center stage.