The NFL and The Associated Press have announced the finalists for their annual awards recognizing top performances from the 2025 NFL season. Winners will be revealed during NFL Honors presented by Invisalign on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.
Hosted by Jon Hamm, NFL Honors will air at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. CT on NBC and NFL Network, with streaming available on Peacock and NFL+. Coverage begins earlier with the NFL Honors Red Carpet Show presented by Invisalign at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Local blackout restrictions may apply, and the program will not air live in all time zones.
Among the most anticipated categories, the AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign finalists include Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Christian McCaffrey, and Matthew Stafford. Coach of the Year contenders feature Liam Coen, Ben Johnson, Mike Macdonald, Kyle Shanahan, and Mike Vrabel.
The ballot also highlights standout talent across offense and defense, including Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Puka Nacua, Bijan Robinson, and several first-year stars competing for rookie honors. Full finalist lists span MVP, Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and both Offensive and Defensive awards.
In addition to AP honors, the ceremony will include the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announcement, and the debut of the Protector of the Year Award. Breitling will unveil custom timepieces for select recipients. Super Bowl LX airs Feb. 8, 2026.