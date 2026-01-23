50 Cent Unveils New Podcast Exploring DMX’s Early Life and Legacy

50 Cent is literally everywhere with his hands on everything. Now the Queens mogul just announced a new podcast centered on the early life of the late DMX. The announcement arrives shortly after news of another production, underscoring his steady momentum across media.

Check this out, as originally reported by Deadline Hollywood, the podcast is titled Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX, and it is a collaboration between G-Unit Audio, Narratively, and iHeartPodcasts. The series is set to debut later this year on major platforms and will focus on Earl Simmons’ upbringing, tracing the struggles and experiences that shaped his voice and worldview long before fame.

Unpacking, the show will be hosted by fellow Yonkers native Jadakiss, who brings a hometown lens to the storytelling. Season one will feature reflections from DMX’s family members, childhood friends, collaborators, rivals, and cultural observers, building a layered portrait of his path. Future seasons are planned to spotlight other influential figures, expanding the concept into a broader exploration of hip-hop history.

What’s more, 50 Cent highlighted the intent behind the series in a statement: “DMX’s story extends beyond just music—it embodies survival, resilience, pain, and purpose. Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX invites listeners to appreciate his origins before the fame, narrated by those who shared in his journey. This is the narrative that forged a legend.”

Alongside the podcast, 50 Cent is also producing a scripted docuseries titled Billion Dollar Lawyer, which examines the career of attorney Drew Findling. Nicknamed by the late Young Dolph, Findling is known for representing prominent artists. Produced with Quality Films, the series will focus on high-profile legal cases involving figures such as Lil Durk and YNW Melly. No release date has been announced, but the project continues 50 Cent’s push to tell stories at the intersection of music, culture, and power.