As we navigate the meaningful intersection of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, few figures embody the spirit of modern leadership and partnership quite like Stephen and Ayesha Curry. Beyond the court and the kitchen, this power couple has built a business empire rooted in heritage, self-care, and premium craftsmanship.

Whether you are looking for the perfect romantic gesture or a way to celebrate Black-owned innovation, the Curry’s’ latest ventures—Sweet July Skin and Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon—offer the ultimate blend of luxury and purpose.

Sweet July Skin: A Caribbean-Inspired Love Letter to Beauty

Founded by Ayesha Curry, Sweet July Skin is more than just an award-winning skincare line; it is a celebration of representation and ancestral wisdom. Inspired by the beauty rituals passed down from her mother and grandmother, Ayesha has crafted a collection that serves as a love letter to her Jamaican roots.

Each product features purposefully selected Caribbean ingredients to elevate daily routines into moments of true self-care. If you’re looking to gift (or keep) a radiant glow this Valentine’s Day, these essentials are the place to start:

Lip Treatment: Designed to smooth and hydrate, this treatment visibly enhances fullness for soft, healthy-looking lips.

Irie Face Oil: This clarifying oil lives up to its name, leaving skin feeling "irie" and exceptionally radiant.

From those newly dating to couples celebrating decades of marriage, the Sweet July Skin sets and accessories offer thoughtful options for every price range and stage of love.

Gentleman’s Cut: Sophistication in a Bottle

While Ayesha transforms the beauty space, Stephen Curry is making history in the spirits world with Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Distilled at the Game Changer Distillery in Boone County, Kentucky, this bourbon is a testament to craftsmanship with a purpose.

Aged for 5–7 years in charred new white oak barrels, Gentleman’s Cut is the perfect pour for a sophisticated Valentine’s date night. It strikes a masterful balance between a premium experience and an accessible price point.

The Experience: A full-bodied profile featuring warm, comforting notes of cinnamon, seared caramel, and toasted chestnut .it stands as a premier example of Black-owned excellence in the spirits industry.

Honoring the Power Couple Era

The Currys continue to prove that “power” comes from uplifting one’s community and honoring one’s history. This February, celebrating Black excellence is made easy through Ayesha’s skincare innovations and Stephen’s refined bourbon. Together, they offer a blueprint for celebrating love—both for ourselves and for each other.