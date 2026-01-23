Interscope Records has released Vacancy, the new album from GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer Ari Lennox. The project marks her third full-length release since 2022 and introduces a refined chapter centered on creative freedom, confidence, and personal growth.

Recorded over three years across Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Miami, Vacancy reflects a patient and intentional process. Ari Lennox completed the album in summer 2025 alongside executive producer Elite, who helped shape the project’s cohesive sound. She co-wrote every track, pairing sharp songwriting with her signature vocal delivery.

The album opens with “Mobbin’ in DC,” a soulful Elite-produced track that nods to her hometown roots. Early releases “Under the Moon” and the title track “Vacancy” reunite Lennox with Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the GRAMMY-winning duo behind her platinum-certified hit “Pressure.” Their return brings a classic R&B feel that highlights her emotional range.

The focus track “High Key,” produced by J White Did It, captures the album’s playful energy, while the latest single “Twin Flame,” produced by Tommy “TBHits” Brown and Leather Jacket, explores intimacy and connection. Lennox recently performed “Twin Flame” on The Jennifer Hudson Show, further spotlighting the song’s growing momentum.

Additional highlights include “Soft Girl Era,” “24 Seconds,” “Horoscope,” and “Hocus Pocus.” The album’s lone feature comes from Buju Banton on “Company,” a SupaDups and Di Genius collaboration that blends R&B and dancehall influences.