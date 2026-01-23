Bronx Rapper Charged in Midtown Shooting That Critically Injured Jets Player

This is wild. A Bronx drill rapper identified by prosecutors as a gang member has been indicted in connection with a late-night shooting in midtown Manhattan that left Kris Boyd, a New York Jets defensive player critically injured.

Get this, Frederick Green, 20, who records under the name Tbo Zay, was arraigned Wednesday in Manhattan Criminal Court. He faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

During the procedural hearing, Assistant District Attorney Sarah Csanadi said surveillance video places Green at the location of the incident “before, during and after” the Nov. 16 shooting. Prosecutors allege the confrontation escalated after jokes about designer clothing and perceived disrespect.

What’s more, the gunfire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. outside the upscale Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street. At the time, Jets cornerback Boyd was socializing with teammates Jamien Sherwood, Irvin Charles, and another friend, authorities said.

When it comes to prosecutors, Green fired two shots during the encounter. One bullet struck Boyd in the abdomen, passed through his body, and punctured a lung. The 29-year-old player was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. Although he was later released, he was readmitted over Thanksgiving due to complications and remains hospitalized.

Investigators reported that a blue BMW X6 with New York plates and a silver Mercedes-Benz GLS with Michigan plates fled the scene moments after the shooting. That detail has drawn attention to Green’s music. In his song “Mission,” released Aug. 21, 2025, he raps, “I go in the Beemer and I got accurate aim,” a lyric prosecutors may seek to use in court.

Other music videos released in 2024 also show Green emphasizing gang ties and gun violence.

Boyd, a Texas native, signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract with the Jets in 2025 and was already sidelined with a season-ending shoulder injury when the shooting occurred.