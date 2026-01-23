Chiko Black Breaks Down South Florida Life on New Single “How It Goes”

Chiko Black is a rising hip-hop artist from Hollywood, Florida, whose music stands out for its authenticity, emotional depth, and unapologetic honesty. Growing up in South Florida, Chiko was surrounded by a rich musical culture that shaped both his sound and perspective. Influenced by icons like Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, T-Pain, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, and Drake, he absorbed the essence of Southern hip-hop while crafting a style that is distinctly his own.

Unlike many artists driven by internet trends or clout, Chiko Black is fueled by purpose. His motivation goes beyond fame it’s about using his natural talent to change his family’s circumstances and build something lasting. This grounding mindset is reflected in his music, which is built from lived experiences and real emotions rather than manufactured narratives.

Chiko’s upcoming single, “How It Goes,” serves as a snapshot of his upbringing and life in South Florida. The track captures the realities, struggles, and lessons that come with navigating his environment, offering listeners a raw and relatable perspective. It’s not just a song it’s a reflection of his journey and the world that shaped him.

Already gaining industry recognition, Chiko Black has been nominated for Artist On The Rise and Music Video of The Year by YoAtlRaps, signaling early momentum in his career. He also achieved a major milestone with a song placement in the highly anticipated GTA 6, further validating his growing presence and appeal.

Chiko Black’s approach to music is simple yet powerful: he creates from emotion and experience, allowing listeners to feel the message rather than over-explaining it. With a strong foundation, a clear vision, and authentic storytelling, Chiko Black is carving his own lane and emerging as one of South Florida’s most promising hip-hop artists to watch.

BEST QUOTE

“I build from emotion and experience — the rest is what you feel, not explain.”

WHAT SETS HIM APART

Chiko Black isn’t motivated by clout or trends. His drive comes from using his talent to create real change for his family and tell authentic stories rooted in experience.

TOP ACHIEVEMENTS

Nominated for Artist On The Rise – YoAtlRaps

Nominated for Music Video of The Year – YoAtlRaps

GTA 6 song placement

STREAMING LINKS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Ch1koBlack

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/chiko-black/1729600440

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2votAxnAN87Z1aq1nLqnbP

SOCIAL LINKS

Instagram: @Iam_ChikoBlack

TikTok: @Iam_ChikoBlack

X (Twitter): @Iam_ChikoBlack

YouTube: Chiko Black

TEAM CONTACT

Manager: Vision Alexander

Email: visionrpmusic@gmail.com