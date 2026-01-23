In case you missed it, a civil lawsuit involving an alleged dog attack is moving closer to a courtroom showdown. And Chris Brown’s legal team is drawing firm boundaries around what they believe jurors should and should not hear.

Attorneys for the singer have formally asked the court to limit the trial strictly to the incident at the center of the case. They argue that revisiting unrelated moments from Brown’s past would only “cloud a jury’s judgment” rather than help determine responsibility. In their view, the outcome should rest on evidence tied to one event, not a broader public narrative.

The motion specifically targets any mention of Brown’s 2009 assault case involving Rihanna. That matter was resolved years ago after Brown pled guilty and completed probation, community service, and counseling. His lawyers contend that bringing it up now has no bearing on the present dispute and would unfairly prejudice the jury.

Tbh, this is a fair request. Like, what does that 2009 case have to do with a dog attack nearly two decades later?

The lawsuit was filed by Patricia Avila and her daughter Maria Avila, who alleges she suffered severe injuries after being attacked by Brown’s dog, Hades. Court documents describe lasting damage, including nerve injury, facial scarring, and partial vision loss, with the possibility of additional surgery. Brown’s defense disputes claims that he acted negligently.

To support their position, his attorneys point to an Animal Control report describing an immediate response at the scene. Officer Angela Hooks documented that Brown and a security guard reacted quickly when Avila screamed. The defense also maintains the dog had no prior history of aggression and claims Avila ignored warnings not to approach the animal without supervision.

The case proceeds as Brown navigates other legal outcomes. A separate $500 million lawsuit he filed against Warner Bros. and Ample was recently dismissed, with a judge ruling that a docuseries about his past relied on public legal records and qualified as protected reporting.

With trial approaching, Brown’s strategy is clear. His team wants the jury focused on one set of facts. The court’s upcoming decisions will determine whether that focus holds.