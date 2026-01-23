Current Grammy nominees Clipse and Pharrell Williams have been confirmed as performers at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The announcement adds major star power to the upcoming ceremony, which will celebrate the year’s most impactful music.

Clipse enter the night with five Grammy nominations, including Album Of The Year for Let God Sort Em Out. The duo is also recognized in Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips,” Best Rap Song for “The Birds Don’t Sing,” Best Rap Album for Let God Sort Em Out, and Best Music Video for “So Be It.”

Pharrell Williams, a thirteen-time Grammy winner, is nominated for four awards this year. His nominations include Album Of The Year for Let God Sort Em Out, Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips,” Best Rap Song for “The Birds Don’t Sing,” and Best Music Film for Piece By Piece.

Previously announced performers include current Best New Artist nominees Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías, who will appear together in a special Best New Artist segment. Sabrina Carpenter is also set to perform during the broadcast.

More performers are expected to be revealed in the coming days as anticipation builds for the 2026 Grammys.