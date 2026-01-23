Mitchell & Ness is celebrating one of basketball’s most dynamic figures with the release of a limited-edition Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Collection. The drop debuts January 24 in recognition of Rose’s jersey retirement and honors a career that reshaped modern basketball culture.

The collection highlights Derrick Rose’s impact on and off the court, capturing the intensity, resilience, and legacy of the youngest MVP in NBA history. Known for redefining speed and explosiveness at the point guard position, Rose’s influence continues to resonate with fans across generations. Mitchell & Ness channels that history through premium craftsmanship and classic silhouettes that reflect the brand’s deep roots in basketball heritage.

Designed for both collectors and everyday fans, the release features six jerseys in total. At the core are three Authentic jerseys, each priced at $300 and built to replicate on-court details from pivotal moments throughout Rose’s career. These pieces are constructed with meticulous attention to accuracy, materials, and finish.

Rounding out the collection are three Swingman jerseys priced at $135. The Swingman options offer a more accessible entry point while maintaining the quality, design integrity, and visual storytelling of Mitchell & Ness releases.

The Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Collection serves as both a tribute and a time capsule, celebrating a player whose style, determination, and impact helped define an era of NBA basketball. Quantities are limited, underscoring the significance of the moment and the legacy being honored.