Jada Kingdom continues to carve her own lane with the release of her most daring project yet, Just A Girl In A Money Man’s World, out now independently via her imprint Kingdom Mab. The six-track EP presents an artist fully aware of the systems around her, money, desire, and power, and confident in navigating them on her own terms.

Rooted in Caribbean storytelling while shaped by global sound and culture, the project frames Jada not as a bystander, but as an active force shaping the conversation. Rather than rejecting or glorifying the dynamics she explores, she examines them closely and bends them to her advantage, charting a clear progression from awareness to agency.

The EP opens with “Still Searching,” a reflective reworking of a 2001 Damian Marley classic that establishes a tone of discernment. That outlook shifts into self-possession on “Maxine,” inspired by Chaka Demus & Pliers’ 1992 dancehall staple “Murder She Wrote.” On “Don’t Talk To Me,” produced by Di Genius, Jada sets firm boundaries over a sample of The Neptunes and Jay-Z’s “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” dismissing hollow confidence with precision.

Humor and pop-forward ease shine on “NTN But PumPum,” a synth-driven track born from a viral livestream moment. The emotional weight intensifies on “Soul For Sale,” where Jada leans into a darker, emo-tinged dancehall sound to explore vulnerability as a conscious choice.

The project closes with “G.A.D,” the widely discussed title track where Jada names the world she has mastered rather than escaped, cementing the EP as a defining chapter in her catalog.