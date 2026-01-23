In a historic move that marks a new chapter for the Jumpman Jack family, Jordan Brand and Travis Scott have officially announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with globally recognized DJ and longtime Jordan family member, Chase B. This partnership introduces the latest addition to the CJ1 T-REXX signature line, bridging the worlds of music, creative fearlessness, and elite footwear design.
The CJ1 T-REXX is engineered for those who live at the intersection of performance and artistry. Whether spinning at the turntables, locked in for grueling studio sessions, or navigating the energy of a world tour, the sneaker is designed to fuel self-belief and provide the stability required for a high-intensity creative lifestyle.
A Cinematic Animation Debut
To mark the launch, Jordan Brand has moved beyond traditional campaign photography, opting instead for a high-concept animated short film. In a new universe created by acclaimed artist Nam Mac, Chase B takes center stage as a light-bearing hero tasked with bringing light to the darkness.
The film serves as a metaphor for the creative power behind the Cactus Jack collection, featuring an animated cameo from Travis Scott. Together, the duo represents the spirit of innovation and imagination that has made the Travis Scott x Jordan Brand partnership one of the most influential in sneaker history.
Design and Heritage
As a longtime member of the Jordan family, Chase B’s inclusion in the CJ1 T-REXX line feels like a natural evolution. The sneaker maintains the rugged, “T-REXX” aesthetic of the Jumpman Jack silhouette—characterized by its signature midfoot strap and durable construction—while incorporating elements that reflect Chase B’s unique energy and role within the music industry.
This collaboration reinforces the CJ1 T-REXX mission: to inspire a generation to be unapologetically authentic and creatively fearless.
Check out the video below!