Juvenile is officially back with new music and big plans. The New Orleans rap legend has released his latest single, “BBB,” while confirming that his upcoming album, BOILING POINT, will arrive on 3.26.26. The project marks his first new solo album in a decade and will be released on his birthday.

The announcement follows a busy 2025 for Juvenile, who spent much of the year on the road as part of the Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Tour alongside Birdman, B.G., and Mannie Fresh. Now, he is launching a new era with the massive Boiling Point Tour.

The Boiling Point Tour kicks off on 4.2.26 in Birmingham, Alabama and runs through the spring and summer with more than 60 dates across the United States and Canada. The tour will visit major cities, including Atlanta, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami. Tickets are on sale now.