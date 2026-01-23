Best known for his groundbreaking work with Cash Money Records as part of the original Hot Boys, Juvenile first made waves with the platinum-certified 400 Degreez (1998), featuring classics like “Ha” and the timeless “Back That Azz Up.” Over the decades, he’s remained one of hip-hop’s most distinctive voices, blending street wisdom with club-ready anthems, which was further validated by his celebrated NPR Tiny Desk Performance.

Hailing from Uptown New Orleans, Juvenile is one of hip-hop’s most iconic voices and a founding architect of Southern rap’s global rise. As a member of the legendary Cash Money Records roster, Juvenile helped define an era with classic albums and timeless anthems. Over a career spanning three decades, he has sold millions of records worldwide, influencing generations of artists while staying true to his roots.

The forthcoming release of Juvie’s first new solo album in a decade, Boiling Point (which will be released on his birthday– 3.26.26), marks the start of a major new chapter for Juvie, as after spending a large part of 2025 on the road with the Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Tour– performing alongside fellow legends Birdamn, B.G., and Mannie Fresh, Juvenile has announced a new nationwide run, the Boiling Point Tour, launching this Spring and continuing through the Summer with more than 60 confirmed dates across the United States & Canada. The Boiling Point Tour will kick off on 4.2.26 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Boiling Point Tour will visit major markets, including Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami, along with extensive regional routing across the Midwest, South, West Coast and Canada. The Boiling Point Tour represents one of Juvie’s most expansive headlining tours to date. Full tour dates, ticket links, and venue information for the Boiling Point Tour are available at: https://www.juvenileofficial.com/tour/.

You already know the South got something to say! Juvie is also a new entrant into the Podcast Space, as he and Mannie Fresh are a few episodes deep on there Still 400- The Mannie & Juvie Show, Podcast, which has featured appearances from Curren$y, Bun B, NBA Youngboy’s Mother, Falu’jae Johnson, Mia X and KLC. Every episode is focused on real conversations, wild moments, hot takes and legends showing up to talk their talk.

After heating up the summer with his fiery anthem “Hot Boy Summer,” which featured B.G., Jaquees and Trombone Shorty, and “He Gone,” featuring Mannie Fresh and Dee-1, Juvie is back with “BBB,” which again delivers that unmistakable classic New Orleans bounce and energy. “BBB” features Genesisthegawd and is now available at all DSP’s.

Boiling Point will reaffirm why Juvenile remains one of the most important voices in Southern rap history and continue his legacy of innovation, storytelling, and cultural impact.