Kid Cudi Shuts Down Jim Jones’ Big Talk About His Early Success

Kid Cudi is setting the record straight from his perspective, pushing back against recent comments from Jim Jones that sparked renewed debate over how his career began. The discussion resurfaced after Jones suggested that his remix of “Day n Nite” played a key role in Cudi’s breakthrough.

In response, Cudi took to Instagram Stories to clarify the timeline and challenge that version of events.

Get this, Cudi opened his remarks by acknowledging Jones with respect while drawing a clear line. “First of all, we love Jim Jones. I grew up on Jimmy; he’s the homie,” he said. He then addressed the claim head-on. “Jimmy, I’m going to address you directly, my guy. The claim that you are responsible for my success is simply untrue. It’s essential for you to stop misleading people.”

According to Cudi, his career was already gaining momentum before any remix entered the picture. He pointed to early industry meetings and growing attention driven by the original song’s independent success. “I had an entire mixtape ready; I was already making waves. This was about my work and the music I was producing,” he explained. “It wasn’t Jim Jones’ remix that led to my record deal—that’s not how this story goes.”

Here’s the thing: Cudi also questioned how certain details have been reframed over time. “How do you think I had a music video? I was already shooting it because I was on the brink of success,” he said. The situation, he added, was personally disappointing. “It hurts to see someone I like trying to take credit for something they weren’t involved in. You hopped on my track; I didn’t seek you out.”

When you look at the bigger picture, stepping back from the personal exchange, Cudi framed the moment as part of a larger pattern within the music industry. “I appreciate everyone standing against these untruths,” he said, stressing the importance of accuracy as success stories are retold. For Cudi, setting the record straight remains essential.