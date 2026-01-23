On this day in 1989, West Coast rap pioneer Tone Loc made history by releasing his debut album, Loc-ed After Dark, through Delicious Vinyl Records. The album was an instant hit, climbing to the top of the Billboard 200 on April 15 and securing the #3 spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The project became one of the most celebrated rap albums of its time, driven by its infectious energy and memorable singles.

The album spawned three iconic hits: “Wild Thing,” “Funky Cold Medina,” and “I Got It Goin’ On.” Both “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina” achieved massive commercial success, cementing Tone Loc’s place in rap history. “Wild Thing” peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Funky Cold Medina” followed closely behind, reaching #3. These tracks became party anthems of the late 1980s, known for their catchy hooks and Tone Loc’s unmistakable raspy delivery. Loc-ed After Dark would go on to achieve Double Platinum certification by the RIAA, marking a milestone for hip-hop in its early stages of mainstream recognition.

The album’s cover art also pays homage to the past, taking inspiration from jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd’s 1963 record, A New Perspective. This nod to Byrd reflects how hip-hop often connects its artistry to earlier musical traditions.

Beyond its chart success, Loc-ed After Dark helped define West Coast hip-hop’s crossover appeal, proving that rap could dominate the pop charts while maintaining its streetwise edge. Tone Loc’s success opened doors for other artists on Delicious Vinyl and contributed to the genre’s growing influence in the music industry.