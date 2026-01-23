Global superstars Wizkid and Asake have officially unveiled their historic collaborative project, REAL, Vol. 1. The four-song EP blends lush Afro-fusion production with the spiritual, rhythmic storytelling both artists are celebrated for. Produced by Magicsticks, lol, and 4Tunes, the project carries a cohesive sonic identity rooted in contemporary Afrobeats.

First announced during a joint interview in 2025, REAL, Vol. 1 arrives after weeks of speculation and social media teasers that fueled major anticipation. The duo previously shared the smooth, percussion-led single “Jogodo,” which earned support from Billboard, Essence, Vibe, OkayAfrica, and more. Additional tracks include “Alaye,” “Iskolodo,” and the focus track “Turbulence.”

“Turbulence” is accompanied by a music video and showcases subtle experimentation while maintaining a dance-ready core. The EP marks Wizkid and Asake’s first full-length body of work together, uniting the smooth melodies of Wizkid’s “Starboy” era with the high-energy sound that made Asake a global force. REAL, Vol. 1 follows their chart-topping collaborations, including the GRAMMY-Award nominated “MMS.”