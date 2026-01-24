.idk., born Jason Mills, has released his highly anticipated mixtape E.T.D.S., short for Even The Devil Smiles. The artist’s career spans music, culture, and academia, with past appearances at NPR Tiny Desk, Harvard University, GQ, MARVIN Magazine, and the DMX 55 celebration in New York City.

Rooted in the urgency of 90s and 2000s mixtape culture, E.T.D.S. draws from Black expressionism and .idk.’s personal experiences navigating the criminal justice system. The project centers on survival, accountability, and second chances, brought to life through sharp lyricism and immersive storytelling. Production comes from .idk. himself alongside contributions from MF DOOM, Pusha T, DMX, RZA, Madlib, Kaytranada, No I.D., Conductor Williams, and more.

As .idk. explains, the mixtape “confronts the reality [of incarceration] head-on, blending sharp lyricism with raw storytelling about, betrayal, spiritual conflict, and the moments that shaped me. Real phone calls with Deangelo Sneed, a high ranking Blood who saw my potential and kept me focused, serve as checkpoints throughout the project. It leans heavy on rap with touches of melody — gritty, honest, and fully transparent.”

The release follows “S.T.F,” a collaboration with Kaytranada and the late DMX. The track marks the first posthumous DMX collaboration approved by the estate since his passing and serves as a tribute to a long-standing creative bond.