What’s going on now? Latto just addressed some old obscure video that resurfaced, reportedly on Fivio Foreign’s socials right as tensions seemingly rise between Fivio Foreign and 21 Savage. Yawn. Another “beef,” is that where we are?

Anyways … The clip, originally recorded years ago, was reposted by Fivio.

Get this, although the footage itself was not new, its reappearance quickly fueled speculation that Latto was being pulled into a conflict that had nothing to do with her. Social users questioned whether the repost was a strategic move meant to escalate the feud or shift attention.

Latto & 21 Savage clap back at Fivio foreign for saying that 21 savage is not a street n word & fivio posted Latto freestyle saying she would let him hit 👀 pic.twitter.com/5cxrAPjCeL — BLAST OF POPCULTURE (@BLASTOFPOP) January 23, 2026

One thing is for sure, Latto responded by setting clear boundaries. Without directly naming anyone involved, she made it known that the video was unrelated to the current back and forth and that she had no intention of being used as a talking point in someone else’s disagreement. Her message emphasized separation from the situation and a refusal to engage in online theatrics.

The resurfaced clip arrived as Fivio and 21 Savage continue exchanging remarks tied to authenticity and reputation, a clash that has drawn heavy commentary across platforms. Fivio’s decision to share the video added fuel to the conversation, even as Latto sought to shut it down.

As of now, 21 Savage has not publicly addressed Latto’s response. Fans remain attentive as the feud evolves, but Latto’s position is firm. She has made it clear that her focus remains on her own work, not the noise surrounding an argument she did not start and does not plan to join.