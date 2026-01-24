A close associate of singer d4vd has been arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers in connection with an ongoing investigation tied to the artist. According to TMZ, 23 year old streamer Neo Langston was taken into custody for failing to appear as a witness.

Authorities reportedly arrested Langston while he was visiting his mother’s residence in Helena, Montana. A mugshot obtained by the outlet shows Langston smiling. He was held on a $60,000 bond before being released on Saturday, Jan. 24. While the precise nature of his relationship with d4vd has not been publicly detailed, officials considered it significant enough to require his testimony.

The arrest follows a deeply troubling discovery made last September, when the body of 15 year old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of d4vd’s Tesla. Rivas had been reported missing for nearly two years and was last seen in April 2024 at age 13. Reports have cited a rumored romantic relationship between the singer and the teen, placing d4vd at the center of a potential murder investigation.

The developments stand in stark contrast to the artist’s rapid rise just months earlier, as his song “Romantic Homicide” gained massive traction across TikTok.

TMZ reports that murder charges against d4vd are likely. A grand jury convened in November and is expected to issue an indictment soon. Sources told the outlet that lead prosecutor Beth Silverman believes the singer is guilty of murder.

The singer’s former manager, Robert Morgenroth, recently testified, stating he did not contact police because it “wasn’t his responsibility.”

Earlier this month, KTLA reported that investigators discovered an unused burn cage incinerator and a chainsaw during a raid on d4vd’s Hollywood Hills home. Private investigator Steve Fischer noted the incinerator was “an item you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.”