On this date in 2000, neo soul pioneer D’Angelo released his second full length studio album Voodoo, a body of work that would come to define the sound, spirit, and emotional depth of an entire generation. Released five years after his debut Brown Sugar, the album marked a fearless artistic evolution and remains one of the most influential albums in modern Black music.

D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, passed away on October 14, 2025 at the age of 51, as confirmed by his family. His death sent shockwaves through the music world, leaving fans and artists alike reflecting on a legacy built on vulnerability, groove, and uncompromising creative integrity. In that context, Voodoo stands not only as a masterpiece, but as a lasting testament to his genius.

Recorded between 1998 and 1999 at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, Voodoo was shaped during a period of deep immersion in the Soulquarians movement. The sessions prioritized feel over perfection, live instrumentation over digital polish, and emotional honesty over commercial formulas. D’Angelo produced the majority of the album himself, with additional contributions from DJ Premier and Raphael Saadiq, allowing the music to breathe organically while remaining grounded in rhythm and soul.

Lyrically, Voodoo explored intimacy, sexuality, personal growth, spirituality, and fatherhood with a level of openness rarely heard in mainstream music. D’Angelo’s vocal delivery often lagged just behind the beat, creating a tension that became one of the album’s defining characteristics. The result was a sound that felt human, raw, and deeply personal.

Upon its release, Voodoo debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 320,000 copies in its first week and remaining on the chart for 33 weeks. The album was supported by 5 singles, most notably “Untitled How Does It Feel,” whose video brought D’Angelo widespread mainstream attention and sparked conversation around vulnerability, masculinity, and artistic exposure. The album received universal critical acclaim and appeared on countless year end best album lists.

Over the years, Voodoo has only grown in stature. Its influence can be heard across soul, R and B, hip hop, and alternative music, inspiring artists who value groove, restraint, and emotional truth over trends. It reshaped how rhythm was approached, how silence was used, and how imperfection could become a strength.

More than 2 decades later, Voodoo remains a cornerstone of Black musical expression and a defining chapter in D’Angelo’s legacy. In light of his passing, the album resonates even deeper, standing as both a gift and a farewell from an artist who gave everything to the music.

Salute to D’Angelo and to everyone who helped bring Voodoo to life. His voice may be gone, but his impact remains eternal.