On this date at the turn of the 21st century, the legendary Yonkers trio The LOX released their sophomore full length album We Are The Streets on the Ruff Ryders and Interscope imprint. The project marked a defining moment in their career, both musically and culturally, serving as their first album following their highly publicized split from Bad Boy Records and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

We Are The Streets was driven primarily by Ruff Ryders in house producer Swizz Beatz, whose hard hitting, high energy sound gave the album a much grittier edge than their debut Money Power And Respect. While the first album helped solidify The LOX as elite lyricists with a devoted hardcore fanbase, their sophomore effort translated that credibility into stronger commercial success and long term staying power.

Ironically, two of the album’s three most prominent singles were produced outside of the Ruff Ryders camp. “Ryde Or Die Bitch” was produced by Timbaland, while “Recognize” featured production from DJ Premier. Those records helped expand the album’s reach while preserving the raw street essence that Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch refused to compromise.

Commercially, the album made an immediate impact, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and reaching No. 2 on the Top R and B and Hip Hop Albums chart. Although its run on the charts was relatively brief, We Are The Streets left a lasting imprint and cemented The LOX as a permanent force in Hip Hop.

More than anything, the album symbolized independence and resilience. It was the sound of three emcees reclaiming their identity, reaffirming loyalty to the streets, and proving they could thrive on their own terms.

Salute to Jadakiss, Styles P, Sheek Louch, Swizz Beatz, Eve, Dee, Waah, and the entire Ruff Ryders family for delivering a crucial chapter in Hip Hop history that still resonates today.