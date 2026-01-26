A$AP Rocky is poised for a major chart milestone as his latest album DON’T BE DUMB is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. According to early estimates, the project is expected to move 123,000 units in its first week.

If the projection holds, the debut will mark A$AP Rocky’s first No. 1 album in more than a decade, signaling a significant moment in his career and a strong return to the top of the charts. The release has generated widespread attention across music and pop culture spaces, fueled by fan excitement and industry buzz.

Rihanna celebrated the achievement publicly on X, sharing her excitement with fans. She wrote, “Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! 🤪 DONT BE DUMB!!!”

Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! 🤪

DONT BE DUMB!!! https://t.co/79nVi1dqfK — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 25, 2026

The response quickly went viral, adding to the album’s momentum and highlighting the cultural moment surrounding its release. DON’T BE DUMB follows a long gap between studio albums for A$AP Rocky and arrives amid renewed interest in his music and public profile.

Final chart placements will be confirmed when Billboard releases its official rankings.