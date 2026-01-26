A$AP Rocky is opening up about his involvement in the 2024 Drake feud and acknowledging regrets over how personal the exchange became. Speaking with Akademiks, the Harlem rapper explained that his decision to respond publicly was rooted in loyalty and emotion rather than strategy.
“The only reason I said something was because I felt like he took a shot at [Rihanna]. He was just on tour and said something about my girl,” Rocky said during the conversation.
Rocky later admitted that escalating the situation was a mistake. “I said what I said, and I shouldn’t have, ’cause it was petty,” he added, noting that bringing his child’s mother into the discourse crossed a line in hindsight.
He also shared his perspective on Drake’s actions throughout the high-profile rap conflicts of the year. “I think from a man perspective, [Drake] moves like a female. That’s it. That’s just my opinion,” Rocky said. He continued, “I feel like it’s crazy how [Drake] threw J. Cole under the bus.”
The comments add another layer to the ongoing discussions surrounding rap beefs in 2024, highlighting how quickly competitive moments can turn personal.