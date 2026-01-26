A$AP Rocky is opening up about his involvement in the 2024 Drake feud and acknowledging regrets over how personal the exchange became. Speaking with Akademiks, the Harlem rapper explained that his decision to respond publicly was rooted in loyalty and emotion rather than strategy.

“The only reason I said something was because I felt like he took a shot at [Rihanna]. He was just on tour and said something about my girl,” Rocky said during the conversation.

Rocky later admitted that escalating the situation was a mistake. “I said what I said, and I shouldn’t have, ’cause it was petty,” he added, noting that bringing his child’s mother into the discourse crossed a line in hindsight.

A$AP Rocky explains why he joined the 2024 Drake beef and admits he regrets bringing his BM into it:



"The only reason I said something was because I felt like he took a shot at [Rihanna]. He was just on tour and said something about my girl."



"I said what I said, and I… pic.twitter.com/NrVhaslg79 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 24, 2026

He also shared his perspective on Drake’s actions throughout the high-profile rap conflicts of the year. “I think from a man perspective, [Drake] moves like a female. That’s it. That’s just my opinion,” Rocky said. He continued, “I feel like it’s crazy how [Drake] threw J. Cole under the bus.”

"I think from a man perspective, [Drake] moves like a female. That's it. That's just my opinion… I feel like it's crazy how [Drake] threw J. Cole under the bus."



— A$AP Rocky on Drake pic.twitter.com/havsX8rE52 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 24, 2026

The comments add another layer to the ongoing discussions surrounding rap beefs in 2024, highlighting how quickly competitive moments can turn personal.