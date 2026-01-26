For BMGCLICC, music has never been about surface-level moments or convenient narratives. His latest release, “Victims,” opens a chapter that traces the realities that shaped him long before any spotlight appeared. The song is designed to document a period of life that defined both his survival and his discipline.

“Victims” represents the starting point of a larger story BMGCLICC is now telling through his upcoming project, Living to be Hated, Dying to be Loved. It reflects a time rooted in street activity and the consequences that followed, including run-ins with the law. Rather than distancing himself from that past, he places it directly in front of listeners, using it as context for who he has become.

Released from prison in late 2021, BMGCLICC’s life shifted in ways few would expect. Since then, he has built a successful commercial construction company that intentionally hires felons and creates access to opportunity for individuals often excluded from stable employment. That evolution is central to the full arc of his music, even when the songs themselves revisit darker spaces. “Victims” serves as the foundation, not the destination.

There is an underlying tension in the track that mirrors his reality. With success has come scrutiny, resistance, and criticism. “Victims” addresses that pressure directly, acknowledging that while growth has occurred, the instinct to protect himself remains intact. The song functions as a reminder that progress does not erase where someone came from. It adds layers to it.

Minneapolis plays a defining role in the record’s tone. Raised in North Minneapolis, BMGCLICC absorbed lessons from the streets while also growing up in a city with a legacy of musical innovation. Artists like Prince and producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis represented a broader possibility, proof that global impact could emerge from the same neighborhoods that demanded resilience. That duality continues to shape his sound, blending grit with intention.

The creative process behind “Victims” began simply. After receiving the beat from one of his producers, the direction became clear without force. For BMGCLICC, production often dictates emotion, and this track unlocked feelings he typically keeps guarded. Writing the song did not feel calculated. It felt instinctive, almost detached, as if the story unfolded on its own.

At its core, “Victims” speaks to people who feel misjudged or underestimated. The message is direct: do not interfere, do not provoke, allow progress to happen. It challenges the misconception that BMGCLICC is unapproachable or emotionally distant, positioning this project as an introduction rather than a conclusion.

Living to be Hated, Dying to be Loved reflects a journey marked by betrayal, self-awareness, and endurance. The title acknowledges a reality he has lived, that it is often easier for people to reject than to understand. Through “Victims,” BMGCLICC is offering context, truth, and a starting point for everything that follows.