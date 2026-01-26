Talk about, well deserved. Brandy Norwood is set to be honored for a career that reshaped modern R&B and vocal performance. The singer and actress will receive the Recording Academy’s Black Music Icon Award later this month, marking a major milestone nearly 40 years after she first rose to prominence.

Get this, the honor will be presented by the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective during a ceremony on Jan. 29 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, just days before the 2026 Grammy Awards.

“So grateful and truly humbled to receive the Recording Academy’s Black Music Icon Award. This honor means more than words—standing on the shoulders of those who paved the way, and celebrating the legacy, resilience, and brilliance of Black music,” said Brandy in a statement. “Thank you to the Recording Academy for seeing me, supporting me, and honoring the journey.”

What’s more, Brandy will be recognized alongside gospel legend Kirk Franklin, who is also receiving the Black Music Icon Award. Pharrell Williams is slated to receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his influence and achievements across music and culture.

“Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk are true visionaries and masters of their craft,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement. “Each has built a legacy that transcends genre, defies convention, and shapes culture. Their artistry continues to inspire generations of artists around the world.” He continued, “I’m thrilled to join the Black Music Collective in honoring three of music’s brightest stars in January and celebrating their immeasurable contributions to the industry.”

In case you’re not aware, founded in 2020, the Black Music Collective was created to amplify Black voices within the Recording Academy and the broader music community. “The Black Music Collective is necessary to help drive the Recording Academy into a new era. Creating an open space for Black music creators can only benefit our membership as a whole,” Mason added.