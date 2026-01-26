Cardi B and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs shared a celebratory kiss following the New England Patriots’ win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship. The moment came after the Patriots secured their place in Super Bowl LX with a hard-fought 10 to 7 victory in cold, snowy conditions.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl!!!” Cardi B celebrated after advancing with another standout defensive performance. New England held Denver to just seven points, sealing the win late in the game.

Diggs contributed on offense, finishing with five receptions for 17 yards as the Patriots leaned heavily on their defense to control the matchup. The victory marked another postseason milestone for the franchise and capped off an intense championship battle.

The postgame moment between Cardi B and Diggs quickly drew attention on social media, blending pop culture and sports as the Patriots prepare for their Super Bowl LX appearance.